Raphael Dwamena Insists Black Stars Have Bright Future Despite World Cup Collapse

Switzerland-based striker Raphael Dwamena says the Black Stars 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification fiasco could be a blessing in disguise for a better future.

The FC Zurich goal poacher joined the team this year and featured in two matches [against Uganda in Kampala and Egypt at home].

Ghana finished third in Group E behind Egypt and Uganda but Dwamena says the could be positives from their washed out campaign.

''We got a great future with the new players in the team. We are there for each other as team-mates and we have to stick together as a team to achieve our aim. We can do everything if we stick together as a team,'' the 24-year-old is quoted by Finder Sports.

''The future is bright for the Black Stars because we have a lot of young players. We have to work hard and we have a long way to go. There are a lot of things ahead of us being the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, World Cup qualifiers and much more.

''I want to do my best when I represent my nation. I am not only looking forward to scoring goals for the Black Stars but I am looking to win trophies with the national team.''

