WAFA SC Battling Man City And Club Brugge For Zakaria Abdallah

Ghana top-flight side WAFA SC are ready to fight English giants Manchester City and Club Brugge for hot-talent Zakaria Abdallah.

Abdallah emerged the Overall Best Player from a recently held Ami Agency Tournament.

Scouts from Manchester City, Bastia, New York Cosmos, and West Africa Football Academy are looking at signing him when the transfer window re-opens.

The combative and elegant centre-back put up a solid display in the three-day tournament featuring three Ghana Premier League sides (Liberty Professionals, Wa AllStars, and Dreams Football Club), Division One side Vision FC, Division 2 sides Cheetah FC, Suntaa FC, and Accra Select Side.

And it came as no surprise when the Republicans FC defender's name appeared at the top of the scouts' list at the end of the tournament.

Karel Brokken, Director of Ghana Premier League side WAFA, a firm admirer of the player, did not hide his side's ambition to snatch the boy from the hands of the European sides.

However, the President of Republicans FC Moro Mohammed opines Zakaria is available to the side that will provide the best offer and a place where the young defender can continue his upward trajectory.

