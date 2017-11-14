Kwasi Appiah Wants Ghana FA To Set Up A Transitional Team To Monitor Young Players

Head coach of Ghana's male senior national team the Black Stars, James Kwasi Appiah has called on the Ghana Football Association to set up a transition team to monitor young Ghanaian players across the globe and how they progress into the national teams.

To him, the transitional growth of players from the junior national teams into the senior side has always been a matter of concern and believes a good transition team can keep tabs on the players to ensure the development.

"I think the FA must set up a transition team to monitor young Ghanaian players around the world," he told Ghanasoccernet.com

Kwasi Appiah, a former captain of the Black Stars believes that a popery transition team will be able to monitor budding Ghanaian talents both local and foreign to ensure they are drafted into the national teams on time.

"Watching the U17 at the World Cup in India, you could see a lot of budding and promising talents. But how do we monitor their progress?

"Apart from those players, there are other Ghanaian players born outside the country who also grow and sometimes switch nationality to those countries.

"But I believe that if we have the transition team, they will help the coaches in monitoring the players. That will aid in the players' progress from U17 to U20 to U23 and then to the Black Stars," he added.

Kwasi Appiah maintains that the transition team will play a key advisory role to the technical department of the FA.

