No Player Is Bigger Than Ghana – Kwesi Appiah To Kwarasey

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has disclosed that he and his technical team have held several talks with Adam Kwarasey about a possible return to the national team but keeps on giving excuses.

The Norway based goalkeeper has failed to honour a national call-up anytime the country needs his services.

According to Kwesi Appiah, Richard Kingston who is the goalkeeper’s trainer for the team have been trying to lure Kwarasey back to the goal post but he keeps on turning the call-up down.

In an interview with Kumasi based Nhyira FM, Kwesi Appiah said, “There’s no single call up I don’t consider, with Adam Kwarasey I talked to him and asked Richard Kingston to take it up from there but getting to time to do the call-ups, he gives excuses.

“No player should feel bigger than Ghana, Ghana is bigger than any player so I will keep on building a team for the future.” He added.