modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Why Christian Clergymen Are Unqualified To Pronounce Blessings On Their Con...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
33 minutes ago | Football News

No Player Is Bigger Than Ghana – Kwesi Appiah To Kwarasey

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
No Player Is Bigger Than Ghana – Kwesi Appiah To Kwarasey

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has disclosed that he and his technical team have held several talks with Adam Kwarasey about a possible return to the national team but keeps on giving excuses.

The Norway based goalkeeper has failed to honour a national call-up anytime the country needs his services.

According to Kwesi Appiah, Richard Kingston who is the goalkeeper’s trainer for the team have been trying to lure Kwarasey back to the goal post but he keeps on turning the call-up down.

In an interview with Kumasi based Nhyira FM, Kwesi Appiah said, “There’s no single call up I don’t consider, with Adam Kwarasey I talked to him and asked Richard Kingston to take it up from there but getting to time to do the call-ups, he gives excuses.

“No player should feel bigger than Ghana, Ghana is bigger than any player so I will keep on building a team for the future.” He added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

quot-img-1Rise from the ground, walk in your Power, make things happen!

By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa quot-img-1
body-container-line