FIFA Gives Zamalek Three Months To Settle Junior Agogo Over Unpaid US$ 450,000 Wages

Latest reports involving Zamalek and ex-Ghana striker Junior Agogo is that FIFA has given the Egyptian side three months to pay the player.

The world's football governing body has handed the White Knights a three-month period to pay their former striker's $450 000 unpaid wages.

Agogo joined Zamalek from English side Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2008 but terminated his contract with the Whites just nine months after joining them due to unpaid dues.

The former Black Stars international featured on 11 occasions, scoring just three goals for the team and took the club to FIFA to settle the matter.

Earlier this year, and after the striker filed a complaint against the Whites, Agogo received a letter from FIFA ordering Zamalek to pay him his remaining wages which valued around $450,000.

Kingfut.com reports that the club's board decided to invite the player or his agent to come to Cairo to solve this issue, assuring that a bank account will be made for the Ghanaian to deposit his late dues.

Moreover, the board also pointed out that the three-month period starts after the club officially receives FIFA's decision.

Should the Cairo giants fail to pay their former player, disciplinary actions by FIFA will be taken against them.

