ANOCA President General Palenfo Suspended

At an extra- ordinary General Assembly of Association of Committees of National Olympic of Africa (ANOCA), held on the sidelines of the Associations of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly, General Lansana Palenfo was suspended from holding on to his functions as President of ANOCA, pending the outcome of the litigation at the Court of Arbitration of Sports placed against him by Hamad Kalkaba Malboum.
Algerian Mustafa Berraf, 1st vice President has been asked to takes over pending the
outcome of the Court decision. If the court decision favours Kalkaba, there will be a re- run of the elections at the helm of ANOCA, but If it does not favour Kalkaba, then Palenfo resumes his duties at the helm of ANOCA.
It will be recalled that last april in Djibouti a Palenfo led excutive bureau of ANOCA. disqualified the candidacy of Kalkaba for the presidency and suspended him from all Olympic activities.
All attempts by Kalkaba to appeal to the General Assembly sitting the next day were blocked by Palenfo.
Kalkaba petitioned the Court of Arbitration of Sports.
