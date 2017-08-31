TOP STORIES
Tema Secures Win Against Ikeja In Golf Championship
The Tema Country Golf Club (TCGC) last Sunday proved superior to their Ikeja Golf Club (Nigeria) counterparts in a friendly encounter.
Led by Joseph Nettey, the Ghanaians recorded 36-19 over two days to lift the giant trophy as stake at the TCGC.
He commended the visitors highly for making themselves available saying, “We want to commend you for coming all the way. This confirms the already healthy relationship between us, let's keep it up, we are all winners despite the points difference.”
The host Club demonstrated sportsmanship by presenting souvenirs and citation to the visitors.
In like manner, Ikeja Club captain Niyi Latinwo praised their Ghanaian counterparts for the warm reception, and promised to replicate the gesture in the return fixture.
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum
