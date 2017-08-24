TOP STORIES
As we say the last good bye to our dear Mother, we ask the Lord for mercy to bring her to the "Father who art in Heaven." AMEN!By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
Ghana To Face Togo In Skate Soccer Match…As Binatone Puts GHC 10,000 At Stake
The Ghana national Skate Soccer team ‘Rolling Rockets’ will host their Togolese counterparts on Saturday, September 2, at the Accra Sports Stadium tennis court.
The winner of the International Unity Skate Soccer would receive GHC 10,000 as prize money.
The Togolese team is expected to arrive in Accra on Friday, September 1.
briefing the media at the head office of Interworld Product Ltd in Accra, the Managing Director of Binatone Ghana, Mr Venu Babu said the winners will receive GHC10,000 plus products from Binatone, whilst the best player of the match will also get a product from the outfit.
He said his company is willing to commit to Skate soccer for the next 10 years and develop the sport.
“As the title sponsor, we are committed to support the sports as much as we can for the next ten years.”
“The next target after hosting the Africa Cup of Skate Soccer in March, 2018, would be to host the World Cup and the Para Olympics,” Mr Venu Babu said.
The president of the International Federation of Skate Soccer, Mr. Albert Frimpong noted that series of matches had been lined up for the Rolling Rockets against Nigeria in October in an away match, after which they would play against Niger, Cote D’Ivoire and Burkina in Accra. All the matches have prize packages.
He said the competition is to get the participating countries in the next African Cup of Skate Soccer adequately prepared before the tournament takes off. The tournament will be hosted by Ghana in March, 2018.
He revealed that Binatone’s coming on board as a sponsor has really helped lift the sport to the next level.
