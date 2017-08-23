TOP STORIES
Spanish La Liga side Leganes sign Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu on a five year deal
Spanish Primera Division side CD Leganes have signed Ghanaian youth striker Kwabena Owusu for five years,GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.
The 20-year-old moved from lower division side Sporting Club Accra.
Last season, Owusu played for Toledo and banged in ten goals in all competitions including eight in the Segunda B.
Owusu completed his move to Leganes on Tuesday and has been training with the first team.
He is quick and precise in shooting.
