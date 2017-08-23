modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
Tottenham enter race to sign Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan

- ghanasoccernet.com
49 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has reported attracted interest from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochenttino is determined to bolster his squad with four new signings before the transfer window ends.

And according to Tutto Mercato, the Argentine trainer has identified Duncan as one of his key targets and they are ready to go head-to-head with Inter Milan for his signature.

The reports suggest the Lily Whites are ready to test the ground by making a bumper offer for the left footed midfielder, who is believe to be valued around £14 million.

The 24-year-old began his career with Inter, with three appearances being made in Serie A, but the Ghanaian's stock has risen with Sassuolo where he has made 54 outings in Italy's top flight over the past two seasons.

Duncan's current contract with the Black and Greens will end in 2020.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

