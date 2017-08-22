modernghana logo

Asamoah Gyan returns to first team training after recovering from back problem

10 minutes ago | Sports News

Kayserispor head coach Marius Ninel was smiling through training on Tuesday as star striker Asamoah Gyan returned to first team training ahead of schedule.

The 31-year-old had to be replaced in the second half of his debut against Galatasaray due to a sharp pain he felt in his back.

A cautionary approach was taken to get him back to full fitness with missing the home win against Goztepe the price he paid to recover.

But on Tuesday, club medics gave an all clear for their summer signing to rejoin the first team and start preparation for the game against Osmanlispor which happens to be the last game before the international break for the World Cup qualifiers.

Gyan has enjoyed massive success in a career that has been tumultuous yet very inspiring.

He is expected to be ready for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Congo in Kumasi and the second leg four days later.

By Rahman Osman 
