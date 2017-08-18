TOP STORIES
Being late does not mean one will fail in life.By: gladys
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
Kevin Prince Boateng signs three year deal with Eintracht Frankfurt
Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng has signed a three year deal with German side Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Ghanaian has wasted little time in moving back to Germany just 48 hours after terminating his contract with Spanish side Las Palmas.
The 30-year-old former AC Milan man will be returning to the league he played in the past with Schalke, Dortmund and Hertha Berlin.
Boateng has put pen to paper on a three-year deal and is reported to be around 4 million euros a year.
He scored 10 goals for Las Palmas last season cancelled his contract because he wanted to return home.
–
By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News