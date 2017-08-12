TOP STORIES
Betway Winners League Promo Announced As 2017/2018 EPL Season Takes Off
Global bookmaker and casino operator – Betway has announced a brand new promo dubbed Betway Winners’ League Promotion ahead of the 2017/18 English Premier League [EPL] season.
The Betway Winners’ League Promotion is a new platform designed by the leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker [Betway] to offer huge rewards to fans that consistently use the Betway platform.
To celebrate the start of the EPL season, a Grand Prize of a trip for 2 to watch a live EPL game is up for grabs. The Betway Winners’ League also gives daily cash prizes to lucky bettors who are randomly selected.
The exciting offers [Betway Winners League Promo] went live on August 10, 2017.
Speaking in an interview Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, the Marketing Manager for Betway explained the reason behind the Betway Winners’ League Promotion
“The passion of fans goes beyond just supporting at the stands and the close of a football season leaves fans yearning for the next. The Betway Winners’ League Promotion offers fans the opportunity to make the most out of the game we all love.”
He also indicated that in today’s digital world, fans can watch and place bets using the Betway platform anytime and receive payment immediately through their digital payment options.
“This brings real convenience to our clients.”
The opening match of the 2017/2018 EPL season saw Arsenal beat Leicester City by 4-3 at the Emirates in a mouth watering encounter.
Other exciting matches to look out for over the first weekend include Watford vs. Liverpool, Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield, West Brom vs. Bournemouth as well as Brighton vs. Manchester City.
Betway Ghana, aside offering the best of gaming offering to clients, continues to support sports development in Ghana.
Betway Ghana is currently running the Betway Talent Search to discover unsigned talent in Ghana while offering many aspiring footballers the opportunity to play before the best of scouts and coaches for possible professional offers.
Betway is experiencing its largest growth in sports betting, with its comprehensive sports book product offering customers a wide selection of both pre-game and in-play betting across a broad range of sports. The company continues to make a strong and targeted investment in both customer experience and sports.
The Betway Winners’ League promo runs from 10th August to September 10, 2017. Terms and conditions apply.
