Ebenezer Assifuah bags BRACE as Le Havre thrash Auxerre 4-1 in French Ligue 2
Striker Ebenezer Assifuah scored a brace for Le Havre who hammered Auxerre 4-1 on Friday night to make it two wins out of two in the French Ligue 2.
The Ghana international, who was on target last week, struck in the 68th minute to draw his side level after Romain Philippoteaux had given the visitors the lead early on.
On the 85th minute mark, Assifuah gave Le Havre the lead before Nathan Julan scored to give them a two-goal advantage two minutes later.
Just after the goal, the 24-year-old was replaced by Thomas Ayasse
Zinedine Ferhat netted the fourth goal in the 90th minute.
Le Havre now top the table with six points; two more than second-placed Sochaux.
