Frank Acheampong still hopeful of playing for Anderlecht in the UEFA Champions League

25 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong is still hopeful of lining up for RSC Anderlecht in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Acheampong joined Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin TEDA on a six-month loan move with the option to extend the deal.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old has declared that he could rejoin the Purple and White lads in their UEFA Champions League campaign this season.

'There is a chance for me to play the Champions League with Anderlecht this season' Acheampong told DH

'Training so far at Tianjin TEDA has been good, currently I am in a hotel which belongs to the club. Only foreign players are here and we take care of ourselves,'

Tianjin Teda have already paid part of Acheampong 6.5 million Euros loan money to Anderlecht.

He made his debut for  Tianjin TEDA in their 2-1 defeat to Chongqin Lifan FC.

