Sharapova wins California comeback match

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Stanford, California, Aug 1, (GNA/dpa) - Maria Sharapova returned to the courts for the first time since a May hip muscle injury on Monday, beating American Jennifer Brady 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 for a second-round place at the Stanford Classic.

"I just want to hug everyone and say thank you," the five-time LA-based grand slam champion said. "It's my first match in the States in a really long time, and it's the closest thing to home for me.

"The welcome has been incredible and finally playing so close to home was really special."

Sharapova needed two hours to secure her win as she works on a comeback after earlier this year serving out her 15-month ban for use of an illegal medication.

The 30-year-old saved a pair of break points in the third set to ensure her eventual victory.

"I feel like I'm playing catch-up against everyone who's had a head start. All that matters is that I keep playing," the winner said. "As long as I'm the one winning the last point, I get to play another match, and another. The more I play, the better I'll do. That's the goal."

Sharapova completed her first North American hardcourt match in two years, competing as a wild card entry in California.

Sharapova had to fight after easily winning the opening set, finally coming up with the win as the match went the distance.

"I had a bit of a let-down but that's the way it is; you finish a set and think you've got it, but she came out firing, capable of hitting winners and big serves. I had to look out for that," she said.

Sports News

