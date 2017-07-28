TOP STORIES
Ghana to face Gambia in WAFU 2017 opener
Accra, July 28, GNA - Ghana will play the Gambia in the opening match of the 2017 West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations tournament on September 9, at the Essipong sports stadium.
The Black Stars B would need a win to advance to play against the winner of Nigeria and Sierra Leone who faces each other later to wrap up the first knockout stage of Zone A.
In the second knockout stage of Zone A, Mali would face Mauritania as Guinea play Guinea Bissau.
In Zone B, Africa's highest ranked country Senegal would play Liberia before Ivory Coast battle with Togo in the first knockout stage of the Zone.
In the second knockout stage, Benin will clash with Cape Verde whereas Burkina Faso play Niger.
All the Zone A and Zone B matches would be played at the Essipong and Cape Coast Sports Stadia respectively.
The winners of each of the Knockout stages in both Zone A and Zone B would progress to the semi finals to determine the eventual finalists.
The teams were seeded according to the Coca Cola FIFA ranking for the month of June.
The grand finale of the inaugural 16-team tournament will be played at the new Cape Coast Stadium on September 24, 2017.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
