TOP STORIES
Are you sure to be ready to risk anything, even your very self, to secure happiness.? I am ever ready !!By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Ghanaian international Elvis Manu admits facing language problems in Turkey
Ghanaian international Elvis Manu has admitted facing language challenges in his new club GenÃ§lerbirliÄŸi less than one month after joining the club.
The Ghanaian who opened up to Dutch fans who met the team during their preseason preparations revealed that he was having massive challenges with the language in Turkey.
Manu revealed that he started learning the Turkish language at the peak of the negotiations of his move to the Turkish giants.
Elvis Manu, who says he grew up with many foreign nationals living in a childhood environment, said he had the opportunity to learn different words from many dildos including Turkish in his youth but is not conversant with the language.
The former Feyeenord striker joined the Turkish giants this summer from .... where he put up a stellar performance.
Elvis Manu
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News