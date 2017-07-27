TOP STORIES
Europa League qualifiers: On-fire Richmond Boakye scores and registers assist as Red Star Belgrade swat aside Sparta Prague
Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom continued his remarkable form for Red Star Belgrade by scoring and registering an assist as they defeated Sparta Prague 2-0 in the first leg of the third round qualifier of the Europa League at the Rajko Mitic Stadium on Thursday evening.
The Serbian giants inflicted early blow to the seasoned Europa League campaigners in the 13th minute courtesy the revived Ghana international.
The Czech giants got back into their stride in the second half as they probed for the equalizer but it was the host who extended their lead in the 65 minute via Gabonese attacker Guelor Kanga after he was put through by Boakye Yiadom's defense splitting pass.
Yiadom was, however, substituted in the 87th minute for Nikola Peric after it looked like the win was already in the bag for the Red and Whites.
Meanwhile, Boakye's compatriot Abraham Frimpong did not make Red Star Belgrade match day squad.
Vladan Milosevic's side will take a healthy 2-0 advantage to the Generali Arena in the 2nd leg on next week Thursday.
