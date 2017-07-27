TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Akosua Puni-owned Italian side Como demoted to Serie D as club goes into administration
Italian side Como FC have been demoted to the Serie D as the club enters administration, five months after the club was bought at an auction by the wife of Ghana star Michael Essien, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
Akosua Puni, who is married to the former AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder, bought Como for £206,000 (â‚¬237,000) in March this year.
The businesswoman bought the club at a bankruptcy auction held by FC Como Limited but failed to meet the deadline of paying â‚¬200,000 required to retain their status in Serie C, forcing FIGC to slide the side further.
GHANAsoccernet.com sources say the FIGC will meet with Como's administrators "at the earliest opportunity" to "receive their views on the financial status of the club and set out the conditions for the club to fulfill its commitments to players and staff".
Como, who were declared bankrupt in 2004, have been crippled by financial difficulties despite being bought by the wife of the ex-Ghana international.
The new owner was forced to apologise to the club after a delay in the payment of salaries to players and staff last month.
A number of staff will lose their jobs when the club enters administration, though details remain sketchy at the moment.
It appeared all rosy when the Ghanaian acquired the club but has since struggled to meet the financial demands associated with running the lowly rated club.
The Italian club plied their trade in the Serie A in the 2002-03 season but this was followed by three consecutive demotions.
