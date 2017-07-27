TOP STORIES
Columbus Crew Ghana duo Jonathan Mensah and Lalas Abubakar sent off in defeat at Philadelphia Union
Ghanaian duo Jonathan Mensah and Lalas Abubakar were sent off in Columbus Crew 3-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union in the MLS on Wednesday night.
Mensah was shown a straight red for tackling an on-rushing Sapong in the 35th minute which resulted in a penalty.
Crew SC went down another man when defender Lalas Abubakar became tangled with Ilsinho and was ejected in the 76th minute with a second yellow card.
Compatriot Mohammed Abu replaced Justin Meram in the second half.
