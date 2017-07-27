modernghana logo

Columbus Crew Ghana duo Jonathan Mensah and Lalas Abubakar sent off in defeat at Philadelphia Union

6 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian duo Jonathan Mensah and Lalas Abubakar were sent off in Columbus Crew 3-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union in the MLS on Wednesday night.

Mensah was shown a straight red for tackling an on-rushing Sapong in the 35th minute which resulted in a penalty.

Crew SC went down another man when defender Lalas Abubakar became tangled with Ilsinho and was ejected in the 76th minute with a second yellow card.

Compatriot Mohammed Abu replaced Justin Meram in the second half.

Jonathan Mensah

