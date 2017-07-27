TOP STORIES
Ghana winger Christian Atsu sets up goal in emphatic Newcastle friendly win over Bradford City
Ghana winger Christian Atsu set up one goal as Jacob Murphy scored twice for Newcastle to record a thumping 4-0 win at Bradford City on Wednesday.
Atsu, who was signed permanently from Chelsea in this transfer window excelled in the Magpies' latest pre-season friendly at Valley Parade.
Jacob Murphy opened his Newcastle United account as Rafa Benitez's side found their stride at Valley Parade tonight.
The winger, signed from Norwich City last week, scored twice in the club's convincing 4-0 win over League One club Bradford City.
Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic also netted in the friendly.
The game also saw Matt Ritchie make his first appearance of pre-season following his surgery at the end of last season.
Newcastle, and Jonjo Shelvey especially, dominated the first half, but they couldn't find the net.
Jonjo Shelvey Bradford goalkeeper Colin Doyle made a series of saves, and Ritchie his the crossbar with a cross.
United manager Benitez sent on Murphy, Javier Manquillo and Mohamed Diame for the second half, and Newcastle quickly got themselves ahead.
Gayle opened the scoring in the 50th minute from a low Christian Atsu cross. Doyle got a hand to his shot, but the ball rolled over the line.
The striker then turned provider for Murphy, who stepped into space and beat Doyle with a neat finish.
Substitute Mitrovic, handed the captain's armband by Shelvey as he left the field, made it 3-0 with a simple tap-in after Aarons crossed to him.
And Murphy capped a memorable night with a United's fourth.
The £12million signing netted with a half-volley after a cross was only cleared as far as him.
BRADFORD CITY: Doyle, McMahon, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Chicksen, Gilliead, Vincelot, Reeves, Law, McCartan, Jones.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot (Woodman, 61), Yedlin (Manquillo, 46), Lejeune (Mbemba, 61), Clark (Saivet, 77), Dummett (Gamez, 61), Atsu (De Jong, 61), Shelvey (Aarons, 61), Hayden (Colback, 77), Ritchie (Murphy, 46), Perez (Diame, 46), Gayle (Mitrovic, 61). Goals: Gayle 50, Murphy 51, 78., Mitrovic 76 Bookings: McMahon 81, Aarons 81
