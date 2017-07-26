TOP STORIES
NO ONE KNOWS THE HEART OF A MAN,EVEN DEVIL KNOWS NOT THE HEART OF A MAN
Ghana striker John Antwi named best striker in Egyptian league Team of the Season
Ghanaian striker John Antwi has made a huge impact in North Africa after being named the best striker in the Egyptian top-flight and also included in among the best eleven players in the just-ended league.
A highly respected Egyptian football news outfit Kingfut.com named the Ghanaian among the best eleven players in the tough league.
He is the only out and out striker named in the list which makes him the best attacker of the competition for this season.
Antwi amazing showing in the second half of the league season is what has resulted in the decision to name him among the top players in the league.
The Al Ahly attacker, who is currently on loan at El-Maqassa, scored 13 times in 18 matches Egypt this season.
The Ghanaian scored 11 of the goals in the second half of the season after joining the Fayoum-based club from the Cairo-based giants at the halfway stage of the season.
Antwi's only club team-mate Paulin Voavy is the only other player of Misr El-Maqassa to make the list of best players.
The 24-year-old has emerged top scorer in the Egyptian top-flight on two occasions which makes him one of the highly regarded players in the country.
Below are the full list of players who made the team of the season in Egypt.
STARTING XI:
SHERRIF EKRAMY
SAAS SAMIR
AHMED FATHI
MAHMOUD METALWY
HESHAM MOAHMED
MORUF YUSUF
ALI MAALOUL
ABDALLAH EL SAD
AHMED EL-SHIEKH
JOHN ANTWI
PAULIN VOAVY
SUBSTITUTES:
MOAHEMMED AWAD
HUSSEIN EL SHAHAT
AHMED SAMY
HOSSAM ASHOUR
IBRAHIM HASSAN
KABONGO KASSONGO
