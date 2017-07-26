TOP STORIES
In Prosperity, your friends know you; but in Poverty, you know your friends.By: RICHARD ODOOM
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Stuttgart midfielder Ebenezer Ofori models in last home jersey
Fast-rising Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori who was a big signing for the club in their bid to secure qualification to the Bundesliga modeled in their latest kit.
The Ghanaian played in 16 league games for the Bundesliga side and there are calls that he should be handed a new contract to ward off interest.
His remarkable form also earned him a place in Ghana's AFCON 2017 squad and subsequently placed him in the starting line up.
The midfielder is seen as a key cog of the team and is expected to have a monster season for the club.
Ebenezer Ofori
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News