Stuttgart midfielder Ebenezer Ofori models in last home jersey

- ghanasoccernet.com
54 minutes ago | Sports News

Fast-rising Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori who was a big signing for the club in their bid to secure qualification to the Bundesliga modeled in their latest kit.

The Ghanaian played in 16 league games for the Bundesliga side and there are calls that he should be handed a new contract to ward off interest.

His remarkable form also earned him a place in Ghana's AFCON 2017 squad and subsequently placed him in the starting line up.

The midfielder is seen as a key cog of the team and is expected to have a monster season for the club.

