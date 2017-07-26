modernghana logo

Asante Kotoko-Hearts of Oak Super Clash fixed for August 6

- ghanasoccernet.com
52 minutes ago | Sports News

The Premier League Board has fixed the second installment of the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak for 6 August.

The second round fixture was initially scheduled for 16 July was postponed indefinitely after the Kotoko team were involved in a fatal car accident which claimed the life of the team deputy kit manager.

Kotoko were returning to Kumasi after playing Inter Allies in Accra when their team bus rammed into a stationary vehicle on the Nkawkaw road.

The club, traumatized after the tragic accident, are yet to fully recover.

On Tuesday, the league organizer PLB, announced the league will take a one-month break to help the Local Black Stars prepare for next month's 2018 CHAN qualifiers against Burkina Faso.

Also, Ghana will be hosting the WAFU Championship in September.

