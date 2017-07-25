TOP STORIES
Mubarak Wakaso debuts for Deportivo Alaves in pre-season game against Logrones
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso made his bow for new side Deportivo Alaves in their 1-0 pre-season friendly win over lower-tier side UD Logrones.
Wakaso who joined the Victoria-based oufit a week ago lasted the entire duration of the game as they fine tune preparations ahead of the start of the new season.
The former Granada player was signed from Greek side Panathinaikos and will be playing at his sixth Spanish La Liga club.
Alaves will be hoping that he keeps to his word and stays at the club for a stable amount of time.
