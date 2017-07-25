TOP STORIES
By: gershon ashie nikoi
Dennis Appiah: "No contact with other clubs"
French-born Ghana defender Dennis Appiah has played down reports that he is looking to leave Anderlecht in the ongoing summer transfer window.
The 25-year-old has been linked with with a move to several European top clubs after helping the Belgian side clinch the league in his maiden season.
French clubs Monaco and Marseille are credited with a move for the former Caen man but he has quashed those reports by claiming that he's not had any contact with any team in the window.
"I have not heard any of those clubs personally," says Appiah.
"Maybe there's something about it, but I did not talk about it. I've read that article, friends have even sent me it several times," laughs Frenchman.
"It has always been my intention to play RSC Anderlecht for one year," Appiah continues.
"And in my second year I wanted to play Champions League, and that's just what's going to happen now. So I'm perfectly on schedule."
Appiah made 21 appearances for the Purple and Whites lads last season.
