Fit-again Ghana midfielder Mohammed Abu returns to Columbus Crew training

- ghanasoccernet.com
10 minutes ago | Sports News


Ghana midfielder Mohammed Abu has returned to light training at Columbus Crew.

Abu, 25, has not featured for the side in the last two games for the side after suffering an ankle injury.

But the Ghana international has recovered from the setback after returning to group training.

The midfielder did not kick a ball as he was made to running with the medical team monitoring his situation.

Manager Gregg Berhalter will  decide whether he's fit enough for the game against Union on Wednesday.

Mohammed Abu

Sports News

