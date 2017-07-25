TOP STORIES
Sometimes people try to run away from their own shadowsBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Fit-again Ghana midfielder Mohammed Abu returns to Columbus Crew training
Ghana midfielder Mohammed Abu has returned to light training at Columbus Crew.
Abu, 25, has not featured for the side in the last two games for the side after suffering an ankle injury.
But the Ghana international has recovered from the setback after returning to group training.
The midfielder did not kick a ball as he was made to running with the medical team monitoring his situation.
Manager Gregg Berhalter will decide whether he's fit enough for the game against Union on Wednesday.
Mohammed Abu
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News