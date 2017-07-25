TOP STORIES
Harrison Afful injury doubt for Columbus Crew clash against Philadelphia Union
Ghana defender Harrison Afful is an injury doubt for Columbus Crew clash against Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old picked up a knock during a corresponding fixture against the side over the weekend.
The Ghana international is now racing against time to be fit enough ahead of the match at the Talen Energy Stadium in Pennsylvania.
Manager Gregg Berhalter has confirmed he's monitoring his situation before deciding on the next line of action.
'Our medical team are still examining Afful and by the close of the day we will see if he can play or not. We do not want to risk him if he cannot play,' Berhalter stated.
Hector Jimenez will replace the Ghanaian if he fails to recover.
Harrison Afful
