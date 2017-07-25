TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah hails 'summer' Africa Cup of Nations
Head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah has lauded the decision by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to move the Africa Cup of Nations from January to June.
The change was made last week at a CAF symposium in Morocco and will take effect from June 2019 as Cameroon host the tournament.
"It is a good decision because many Clubs in Europe do not like African players because they lose them during the Competition in January."
"I don't think any player will fake an injury to remain with their clubs because most leagues will be over before June," he spoke in an interview played on Asempa FM.
CAF has also increased the number of teams to participate in the tourney from 16 to 24.
Caf president Ahmad has overseen sweeping changes in African football this week
That move has however been met with mixed reactions as some think it will be a huge burden for host Nations while others feel it will evoke some form of competition.
There has always been a great confusion as Clubs in Europe have over the years complained bitterly about the timing of the AFCON and this will come as a great a news for them.
Coach Kwesi Appiah has been in the USA monitoring the performance of Ghanaian players in the Major League Soccer and expressed satisfaction with the level of their output.
Kwesi Appiah
