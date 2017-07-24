modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Former Ghana U17 striker Abass Issah on target again for Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenian top-flight

- ghanasoccernet.com
54 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana youth striker Abass Issah scored for the second successive time for Slovenian giants Olimpija Ljubljana who beat ND Gorica side  2-0 on the road.

Issah gave his side the lead in the 40th minute before Blessing Eleke added the second with a quarter of an hour left.

Olimpijia have now won all their two league matches and on top of the table.

Abass was a member of the 2015 Ghana U17 team which got disqualified from playing at the African Junior Championship for fielding an unqualified player.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Things Have Fallen Apart At EC – Anyenini

17 minutes ago

EC brouhaha: Charlotte lying against me – Amadu Sulley

20 minutes ago

quot-img-1THANK GOD FOR TODAY! TODAY IS MY DAY!MOTHER THANK YOU FOR THIS DAY

By: akoaso, HH Germany quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line