Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Former Ghana U17 striker Abass Issah on target again for Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenian top-flight
Ghana youth striker Abass Issah scored for the second successive time for Slovenian giants Olimpija Ljubljana who beat ND Gorica side 2-0 on the road.
Issah gave his side the lead in the 40th minute before Blessing Eleke added the second with a quarter of an hour left.
Olimpijia have now won all their two league matches and on top of the table.
Abass was a member of the 2015 Ghana U17 team which got disqualified from playing at the African Junior Championship for fielding an unqualified player.
