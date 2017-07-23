TOP STORIES
Better aim high and go to the Government House or to the senate than from the senate to the local GovernmentBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey wanted by German side Augsburg
Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey's head has been turned by a good offer from German side Augsburg who claim they have been monitoring the midfielder.
Sackey's form for Alanyaspor recently earned him a call up into the national team of Ghana and his performances also will give him a future look in.
The 24-year-old is starting his second season with Alanya but the deal to Augsburg is one that is causing a stir in the players camp.
He is with the team in preseason but according to reports in Turkey he will hold talks with the Turkish club to tell them of his desire move to the German Bundesliga.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News