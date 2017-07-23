modernghana logo

Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey wanted by German side Augsburg

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey's head has been turned by a good offer from German side Augsburg who claim they have been monitoring the midfielder.

Sackey's form for Alanyaspor recently earned him a call up into the national team of Ghana and his performances also will give him a future look in.

The 24-year-old is starting his second season with Alanya but the deal to Augsburg is one that is causing a stir in the players camp.

He is with the team in preseason but according to reports in Turkey he will hold talks with the Turkish club to tell them of his desire move to the German Bundesliga.

