Kevin Boateng to pay touching tribute to Dutch youngster Nouri
Las Palmas forward Kevin Prince Boateng will wear a shirt under his playing jersey for the upcoming season in a show of solidarity for Dutch younster Abdelhak Nouri, who is suffering from a permanent brain damage after collapsing in a friendly game.
Nouri, who plays for Ajax Amsterdam suffered a serious and permanent brain damage in a pre-season game against Werder Bremen earlier this month.
The 20-year-old required emergency treatment from paramedics on field before he was eventually airlifted to hospital
Doctors later revealed that Nouri would not be able to think, eat, move nor talk again.
And Ghanaian attacker Kevin Prince Boateng has taken to Twitter to show his support for the younger by declaring his intentions of wearing a shirt under his jersey in the coming season.
https://twitter.com/KPBofficial/status/888680919791546368
Nouri made 15 appearances for Ajax's first team last season, including three in the Europa League, and scored on his senior debut in a 5-0 win against Willem II in the KNVB-Beker.
@Reuben Obodai17
