modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kevin Boateng to pay touching tribute to Dutch youngster Nouri

- ghanasoccernet.com
30 minutes ago | Sports News

Las Palmas forward Kevin Prince Boateng will wear a shirt under his playing jersey for the upcoming season in a show of solidarity for Dutch younster Abdelhak Nouri, who is suffering from a permanent brain damage after collapsing in a friendly game.

Nouri, who plays for Ajax Amsterdam suffered a serious and permanent brain damage in a pre-season game against Werder Bremen earlier this month.

The 20-year-old required emergency treatment from paramedics on field before he was eventually airlifted to hospital

Doctors later revealed that Nouri would not be able to think, eat, move nor talk again.

And Ghanaian attacker Kevin Prince Boateng has taken to Twitter to show his support for the younger by declaring his intentions of wearing a shirt under his jersey in the coming season.

https://twitter.com/KPBofficial/status/888680919791546368

Nouri made 15 appearances for Ajax's first team last season, including three in the Europa League, and scored on his senior debut in a 5-0 win against Willem II in the KNVB-Beker.

@Reuben Obodai17

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Nana Flies To France

7 hours ago

Galamsay Queen Hubby ‘Missing’

7 hours ago

quot-img-1Truth weaks the flesh and strenghtens the spirit,so lie strenghtens the flesh and weaks the spirit.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line