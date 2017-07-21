TOP STORIES
Nations Cup timing change will boost interest in African players - agent Agyemang
Ghanaian football agent Papa Agyemang says the timing change of the Africa Cup of Nations will boost interest in African players.
The continent's chiefs rectified a proposal to move the biannual tournament to the summer from January - February.
The timing of the Nations has always put African players in distress as they are caught between club and country.
"It'll make my job easier as an agent. Clubs use it as an excuse not to sign African players," he told BBC World Service.
"They will become more attractive because teams won't be thinking about losing them every two years.
"African players are becoming more and more influential and that stage of the season is crucial."
He adds: "The better players are generally gone for longer and if they can't replace those players, it has been difficult for clubs.
"I'm not sure moving the tournament means their transfer values will go up or down but they won't be missed for vital periods. Their value to the team will be greater.
"Players are going away in the middle of the season and some of them are tired. The Africa Cup of Nations is a tough, tough tournament. I think players will welcome this.
"Copa America is held during the summer months. You have to move with the times."
