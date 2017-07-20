modernghana logo

Gyan earns praise from Drogba for Accra Aca astro-turf project

MyJoyOnline
18 minutes ago | Sports News

African football legend Didier Drogba has lauded Asamoah Gyan for his charitable works following the unveiling of Ghana captain's Sports center on the campus of his alma mater, Accra Academy.

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah were special guests as Asamoah Gyan commissioned the $250,000 worth multipurpose facility last tuesday.

The stunning edifice include a turf, with a tartan track surrounding it and dressing rooms, a fence wall, toilet facilities and Flood lights.

The former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker who is also known for his humanitarian work in the world posted on social media commending Gyan's work.

This is not the first time Drogba has shared some encouraging words about Gyan- the two African football greats are good friends off the pitch and talk time to time.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

