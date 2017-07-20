modernghana logo

Medeama's top brass to hold crunch talks with angry fans before Aduana Stars clash is televised

7 minutes ago | Sports News

Medeama's top hierarchy have moved swiftly to meet angry fans who are threatening to butcher the television coverage of their Ghana Premier League game against Aduana Stars on Saturday.

The club has not hidden their disappointment over a similar treatment meted out to them two seasons ago when they visited the dreaded Dormaa park.

Irate fans of the Fire Club prevented the then TV rights holders Supersport from beaming their game live due to incomprehensible logic.

And they had wanted to return the favour in kind, but with Ghana football developing at the speed of light, the Mauve and Yellow club will move to stop their fans and convince them on the benefits of television to the modern game.

Below is the entire press statement from Medeama Soccer Club:

