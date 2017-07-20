TOP STORIES
Ex-Hearts midfielder Charles Taylor says Winful Cobbinah is better than most Black Stars players
Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Charles Taylor believes the club's talisman, Winful Cobbinah is miles ahead of several players in the Black Stars set-up.
Cobbinah, who was part of the seven local based players invited by Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia and the double header friendly games against Mexico and USA, failed to make his debut for the team in all three games.
And according to Taylor, Cobbinah deserves a starting berth in the Black Stars set-up following his remarkable form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.
'The Hearts of Oak Winful Cobbinah is a wonderful player, ' Taylor said on Agoo TV.
'But he has been overlooked in the Black Stars team on several occasions.
'To me he is better than most of the current Black Stars players, I have watched him and I think he deserves more.
'I don't want to mention names but I think is a good player and even deserves a place in the starting team but because he is a local player he has been overlooked.'
Cobbinah has scored two goals and registered seven assists for the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League.
