Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Asante Kotoko fan promises to adopt children of club's late kits manager Thomas Asare
An Asante Kotoko fan has promised to adopt the children of the club's deputy kits manager who died in last Wednesday's fatal crash.
The benefactor popularly known as Chairman Jerry, donated a total amount of GH¢ 12,000 to the club and bereaved family.
GH¢5,000 each to the widow and the club Kotoko with the remainder GH¢ 2,000 to the players.
''This will not be the last support I will make. I do this will regularly. I donate to widows and orphans so I will go to the kids and wife and help them. I call everyone with the capacity to help to come on board so that the wife and children who are in school can pursue to the top,'' Chairman Jerry told SportsObama.com
''I know the children are in school, and I'm going to adopt them as part of my family to provide for them as my own so as to reduce the pain in their hearts.''
