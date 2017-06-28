TOP STORIES
Kuffuor Is Africa’s Third Best
Former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has been ranked as Africa’s third finest defender in a survey conducted across the continent.
Kuffour, whose solidity at the back during his illustrious time with Bavarian giants Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga made him a household name across the African continent.
In a published survey conducted across the continent on the top ten finest defenders to have graced the African continent, Samuel Osei Kuffuor zoomed into the third slot just behind Steven Keshi and Lucas Radebe.
The former UEFA Champions League winner came third behind the legendary duo of Keshi and Radebe but ahead of household names like Rigobert Song, Taribo West, Celestine Baba Yara and Nouredine Naybet
According to a publication released on www.joburgpost.co.za, the former Bayen Munich all round centre back had amassed enough votes to beat competition from Song, Babayaro and the rest to zoom third on the log. Kenya is represented in the list by Musah Otieno while Wael Gomah leads the course of the Pharaohs.
Below is the full list. Ghanasoccernet
1 Stephen Keshi- Nigeria
2. Lucas Radebe-South Africa
3. Samuel Osei Kuffuor- Ghana
4. Rigobert Song- Cameroon
5. Taribo West- Nigeria
6. Celestine Baba Yara- Nigeria
7. NOuredine Naybet – Morroco
8. Khalid Badra-Tunisia
9. Wael Gomah- Egypt
10. Musah Otieno- Kenya
