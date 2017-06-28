TOP STORIES
The real journey of discovery does not consist of seeking new landscapes but of having new eyes.By: Eddie Quaye
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
PHOTOS: Groundsmen working to put pitch in top shape for Ghana versus Mexico friendly
Ahead of the friendly clash between the Black Stars of Ghana and The Tricolor of Mexico, groundsmen are tirelessly working to put pitch in top shape.
Led by Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars Stephen Appiah, the Ghana staff inspected the magnificent facility ahead of Wednesday's clash.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News