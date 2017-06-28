modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

PHOTOS: Groundsmen working to put pitch in top shape for Ghana versus Mexico friendly

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ahead of the friendly clash between the Black Stars of Ghana and The Tricolor of Mexico, groundsmen are tirelessly working to put pitch in top shape.

Led by Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars Stephen Appiah, the Ghana staff inspected the magnificent facility ahead of Wednesday's clash.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

BOST 'Needless' – IMANI

41 minutes ago

Ghana Police To Recruit 8000 New Personnel – Dery

2 hours ago

quot-img-1The real journey of discovery does not consist of seeking new landscapes but of having new eyes.

By: Eddie Quaye quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line