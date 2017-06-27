modernghana logo

Edward Asamoah Named Golden Arms Captain

Sammy Heywood Okine
29 minutes ago | Sports News

The Technical Committee and management of the National Armwrestling Team- Golden Arms has named Edward Asamoah as Captain for the team.

Asamoah who works with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) as per his role would be the laiason between the team and management of the Golden Arms.

His seriousness to training and potential leadership qualities earned him the privilege to be named Captain of the maiden Golden Arms.

He would also go down to history as the first Captain for the team to lead them to an International competition.

The Golden Arms are currently fine tuning their preparations for the Africa Armwrestling Championship to be staged in Lagos, Nigeria from June 28, 2017 to July 2, 2017.

