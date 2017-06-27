TOP STORIES
Father! you are the Lord, let your name be glorifiedBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Edward Asamoah Named Golden Arms Captain
The Technical Committee and management of the National Armwrestling Team- Golden Arms has named Edward Asamoah as Captain for the team.
Asamoah who works with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) as per his role would be the laiason between the team and management of the Golden Arms.
His seriousness to training and potential leadership qualities earned him the privilege to be named Captain of the maiden Golden Arms.
He would also go down to history as the first Captain for the team to lead them to an International competition.
The Golden Arms are currently fine tuning their preparations for the Africa Armwrestling Championship to be staged in Lagos, Nigeria from June 28, 2017 to July 2, 2017.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News