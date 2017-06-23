TOP STORIES
President Cup’s Cup 2017 officially launched
The Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) has launched the 2017 Presidential Cup at the ANFD offices at East Legon in Accra.
The game which will be played between Ghana's two most decorated Clubs Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko forms part of the country's Republic Day celebration on July 2.
Chairman of GHALCA, Mr. Cudjo Fianoo hailed the two clubs for accepting to honour the match.
“There will be no befitting fixture other than Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to usher in our new President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the hot seat and we are happy the clubs have agreed to play.
“I want to thank our sponsors for coming board to support this program and I want to assure them that they will not regret been a part of GHALCA.”
Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Pius Enam also pledged government support to ensure a successful competition.
“We want to entreat the supporters of these rival teams to stroll to the Kumasi Sports Stadium on the 2nd of July. By going to the stadium you will not only be supporting your respective teams but showing solidarity with the President of the country. So it is important we go to the stadium in our numbers.
“This is a crucial match for us, because I want to look at whether it will be a revenge or a repeat. At the level of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority we shall do all within our powers to ensure that we have a successful program. We thank all our sponsors and all who will be associated with this endeavour in different ways.”
Hearts of Oak will be going into the game as the better side having defeated their rivals in the Ghana @60 match and League game.
