Elmina Sharks coach Kobina Amissah asked to proceed on two-game break

ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News


Struggling Premier League side Elmina Sharks have asked coach Kobina Amissah to proceed on a two-game leave.

The club owner Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom and the club's top management took the decision after a crisis meeting on Wednesday.

Amissah, who guided the side to the Premier League, has found life difficult in the top-flight.

The latest decision has fueled reports that he could be sacrificed for the side's downward spiral.

He will miss the Premier League games against Hearts of Oak and leaders WAFA.

Sharks sit 12th on the table with 21 points from 18 games with 12 matches to spare.

