With three rounds left to the end of the first round of the Ghana Premier League, statistics have revealed that the averages in terms of score lines have been low. Last season after 12 rounds, 196 goals had been scored but this season, that number has dropped to 187.
While some (including Inter Allies coach, Prince Owusu, and Berekum Chelsea head coach, Steve Pollak) have blamed strikers for lack of sharpness, coach of Elmina Sharks, Kobina Amissah believes that defenders have become better at their craft.
He was speaking after his team's 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium in Week 12 of the Ghana Premier League. 'I said that goal scoring has become a problem for teams in the league. These days, the scorelines are very slim everywhere. The only exception is WAFA who seem to score a lot more than other teams. I give credit to the present crop of defenders in the league. They are working hard and are not allowing teams to get past them to score.'
Ironically, Sharks themselves have not been solid in defence as they have scored 10 and conceded 11 in the league so far. On the match Sharks played, Amissah's thoughts were similar to those of Pollak and Owusu in terms of efficiency in front of goal. 'For us, we had our chances against Hearts but we failed to score.
The chances were very obvious but this is football. We will take the draw rather than a loss and we will work on getting things right.' Their next opportunity comes in the MTN FA Cup Round of 64 where they face fellow Premier League campaigners and Central Regional rivals, Ebusua Dwarfs.
Elmina Sharks coach Kwabena Amissah defends low scoring teams
