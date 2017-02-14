Nxt Gen Hackers Golf Ends On High

Antoinette receiving her prize from Dr Adu Jnr. With them is Darko (In hat)

Nxt Gen, a group of young business executives led by Ben Barth (Captain) and Kofi Agyei (Founder) has successfully held the maiden edition of the Hackers Annual Tournament at the Achimota Golf Club on Friday.

It was an invitational tourney that was fully sponsored by Nxt Gen members.

Speaking to the press about the objective of the tournament, Michael Darko, a renowned investment banker, who doubles as Competition Secretary for Nxt Gen Group said, “We as a group wanted to invite family, friends, business relationships that have an interest in golf to come out and have a fun afternoon of relaxed golf and business networking.

“We define “Hacker” as a beginner golfer or social golfer who picks clubs and plays less than twice a year. Our objective for the tournament was to ensure that our friends would start playing more and that we would help increase the membership at Achimota Golf Club.”

Captain of Achimota Golf Club Dr. Frank Adu Jnr., who has been very supportive of the Nxt Gen Group, pointed out that “the Club would like to thank the Nxt Gen Group for hosting a successful tournament and we look forward to future events.”

The Hackers Tournament attracted over 100 golfers, including about 40 'Hackers' which saw Experienced Golfer (1 st place): Antoinette Ollenu (Experienced golfer) as the overall winner, with Abed Botchway also an experienced golfer and Sowah Oddoi following in that order.

It was Ben Barth and team that reigned in Hackers category, while Michael Darko and team followed in second place. Eric Appiah and team placed third.

The Longest Drive ultimate prize (Men) went to Ben Adu-Owusu, while Mariatu Ba picked the ladies version.

Joe Ampofo finished as the Closest to the Pin champion with Kwame Apah and Kofi Agyei picking the Best Putter and 2016 Nxt Gen Matchplay ultimate prizes respectively.

Some sponsors of the tournament, whose owners and CEOs are members of Nxt Gen, included Express Capital, eScripts Solutions, Strategic Power Solutions, Passionate Events and Signature Resort.

Signature is located in Prampram and its staff were on hand to serve refreshing beverages, snacks and dinner.

Members of Nxt Gen Group comprise Ben Barth, Kofi Agyei, Ofori Boateng, Ben Adu-Owusu, Eric Appiah, Kojo Ansah, Kwaku Ofosuhene, Yaw Yeboah, Kwadwo Ampomah, John Aidoo, Isaac Asante, Nii Odotei, Muyiwa Oluseyi and Michael Darko.

From The Sports Desk

