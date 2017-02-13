Striker Richard Gadze snatches late equalizer for FC Zira to register debut goal

Richard Gadze scored his first goal for Zira in their 2-2 draw with Qabala at home in in the Azerbaijani Premier League on Sunday.

The 22-year-old snatched the equalizer in stoppage time to hand FC Zira a point in their week 18 fixture.

His goal scored registered in the 94th minute.

Gadze was making his second appearance for the club.

