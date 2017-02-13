I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 13 February 2017 13:07 CET

Striker Richard Gadze snatches late equalizer for FC Zira to register debut goal

Richard Gadze scored his first goal for Zira in their 2-2 draw with Qabala at home in in the Azerbaijani Premier League on Sunday.

The 22-year-old snatched the equalizer in stoppage time to hand FC Zira a point in their week 18 fixture.

His goal scored registered in the 94th minute.
Gadze was making his second appearance for the club.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs goalkeeper
Richard Gadze

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery none but ourselves can free our minds - Bob Marley
By: Bob Marley
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img