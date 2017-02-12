Sports News | 12 February 2017 14:43 CET
Kamal Issah suffers waist injury in Genclerbirligi's defeat at Alanyaspor
Midfielder Kamal Issah got substituted early in Genclerbirligi's 3-0 defeat to Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday due to injury.
Issah collided wih an opposing player and suffered a wait injury which ended his game in the 24th minute.
The 24-year-old had to be replaced by Aleksandar Scekic.
Issah will undergo tests on Sunday to ascertain the degree of the injury.
Kamal Issah
