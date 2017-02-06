Dreams FC transfer defender Richard Ocran to AshantiGold

Dreams FC have announced defender Richard Ocran has joined Ghana Premier League giants AshantiGold on a permanent deal.

But the Division One League refused to state the duration of his contract with the Miners.

GHANASoccernet.com understands Ocran has penned a two-year deal with the dethroned league champions.

Ocran is in contention to make his debut on Sunday when AshantiGold travel to Aduana Stars in their league opener.

