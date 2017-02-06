I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 6 February 2017 17:27 CET

Dreams FC transfer defender Richard Ocran to AshantiGold

Dreams FC have announced defender Richard Ocran has joined Ghana Premier League giants AshantiGold on a permanent deal.

But the Division One League refused to state the duration of his contract with the Miners.

GHANASoccernet.com understands Ocran has penned a two-year deal with the dethroned league champions.

Ocran is in contention to make his debut on Sunday when AshantiGold travel to Aduana Stars in their league opener.

Defender Richard Ocran has joined @ashgoldsc on a permanent deal.

Thank you Richard, all the best with the Miners. pic.twitter.com/CwyswBfF3V

— Dreams Football Club (@DreamsFootballC) February 6, 2017

"The first is not always the best"
By: J.M.M. Dzormeku
