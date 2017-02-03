I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 3 February 2017 13:50 CET

AFCON 2017: Avram Grant's agent admits Cameroon deserved victory over Black Stars

Avram Grant's agent Saif Rubie believes Ghana were punished for their profligacy and have congratulated Cameroon for their semi-final success.

The Indomitable took their chances to secure a 2-0 win at the Stade de Franceville.

Rubie wrote on his Twitter page: "Cameroon deserved winners. Ghana didn't take their chances."

Cameroon deserved winners. Ghana didn't take their chances. And the goal keeper will have to get a new passport to avoid being lynched. #gh

— Saif Rubie (@saifpr) February 2, 2017



