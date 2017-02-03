AFCON 2017: Black Stars beaten by Cameroon in semi-final

Cameroon are through to the final of the AFCON after a 2-0 win over the Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday.

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui fired home for the Cameroonians in the second half after a mix-up in Ghana’s defence.

Bassogog sealed the final spot, finishing after a break, with Ghana’s players in the opposition half, searching for an equaliser

Cameroon will now face Egypt in the final while the Black Stars take on Burkina Faso in the third place playoff.

The result means more heartbreak for Ghana who now have to wait until 2019 for another chance to win the AFCON, a cup they last won in 1982.

Ghana went into the game as slight favourites having made it to their sixth straight semi-final following their win over DR Congo.

However, the Cameroonians had beaten pre-tournament favourites Senegal on penalties in the quarter-final and were not to be underestimated.

The Black Stars started the game brightly, dominating possession early on without creating any clear cut chances.

Cameroon stepped up a gear and created several chances almost taking the lead when Teikeu’s header from a corner looked to be heading in but Afful cleared off the line.

Brimah, who was fined earlier in week for some unsavoury comments about Ghanaian football fans was called into action, saving from point blank range.

He was again forced to save from a Tambe header but it wouldn’t have counted as the referee had already blown his whistle for a foul in the build-up.

The Black Stars who had only scored two goals from open play before tonight’s game almost scored as Jordan Ayew shot just past the post from a tight angle.

Mubarak Wakaso was brilliant in the first half, breaking up play with some well-timed tackles, let fly from about 45 yards out but it flew just wide.

Christian Atsu then had a go on the right but his shot was deflected into the arms of the goalkeeper as the teams went into the break level.

The Black Stars had the better of the exchanges in the second half, failing to convert several great chances for the opener.

Christian Atsu drove into the Cameroonian box, his initial cross was blocked but his header found Partey whose shot deflected off a Cameroonian arm and out for a corner.

The referee waved away the appeals from the Ghanaian players and the corner was cleared.

Moments later, Frank Acheampong went on another great run down the left but his crossed missed everyone inside the box.

Ghana had most of the ball and almost made it count from a freekick but Wakaso’s effort was brilliantly tipped wide by Ondoa in the Cameroonian goal.

The Black Stars were in control of the game at that point but surprisingly fell behind after 72 minutes after a free-kick was poorly defended by John Boye and the ball fell to Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui who fired home.

Avram Grant, threw on Asamoah Gyan in place of Afriyie Acquah to add some bite to the Black Stars attack but despite a few dangerous-looking crosses into the box, Ghana rarely threatened Ondoa.

It was the Cameroonians who had the final say, with Christian Bassogog flicking the ball past Razak Brimah to send the indomitable Lions into the Final.

Match Stats



–

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana